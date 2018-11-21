Yatra Online (YTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 202.75% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $129,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $294,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

