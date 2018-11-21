Yeti (YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $17.48 on Monday. Yeti has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.