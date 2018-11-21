Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 18th

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of YUMC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $137,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,188. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

