Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9 Inc (FIVN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,709 shares of company stock worth $4,840,521. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 406,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,921.00, a PEG ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.