Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (QTRX) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Quanterix reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other Quanterix news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 20,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 17,909 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $260,217.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,760 in the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quanterix by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 351,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,261. Quanterix has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $376.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

