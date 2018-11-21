Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.01.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,146. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $115.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 182,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 87,799 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

