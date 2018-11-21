Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Arista Networks posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Arista Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.48.

ANET stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $219.81. 42,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,399. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $206.86 and a twelve month high of $313.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $9,670,851.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $23,489,084.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,115.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,693 shares of company stock worth $64,586,384. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

