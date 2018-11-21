Zacks: Analysts Expect GATX Co. (GATX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.27 Million

Analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $348.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.10 million. GATX reported sales of $352.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. GATX had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $429,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,326.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $247,967.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $911,937 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 147.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 251,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,019 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $7,934,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $78.61 on Friday. GATX has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

