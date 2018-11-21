Zacks: Analysts Expect L Brands Inc (LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.04 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.98 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 542,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in L Brands by 275.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L Brands by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 231,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in L Brands by 41.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.