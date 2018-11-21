Zacks: Analysts Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Ring Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

REI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 28,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,465. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

