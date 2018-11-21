Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 490,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 213,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,989 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 587,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 515,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $18.40 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

