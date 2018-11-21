Zacks: Analysts Set $12.75 Price Target for Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgepoint Education an industry rank of 152 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 201,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 36.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 396,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

