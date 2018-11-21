Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Software an industry rank of 89 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $134,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,186. American Software has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

