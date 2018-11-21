Zacks: Analysts Set $51.63 Price Target for Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the nine brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $51.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hancock Whitney an industry rank of 177 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $62,115.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,738,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,363,000.

HWC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 25,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,153. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $289.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

