Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CPI Aerostructures’ earnings. CPI Aerostructures posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CPI Aerostructures.

NASDAQ CVU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,563. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

