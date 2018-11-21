Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.01. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. ICAP dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53, a PEG ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $3,721,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

