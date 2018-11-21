Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post $56.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $196.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $204.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.78 million, with estimates ranging from $266.20 million to $296.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $119,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,807,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 7,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,374. The company has a market cap of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.98. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.