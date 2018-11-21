Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.07. Taubman Centers posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,653 shares in the company, valued at $146,472.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of TCO stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,671. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.