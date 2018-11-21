Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (AER) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. AerCap posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in AerCap by 6,791.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $48.85 on Friday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.