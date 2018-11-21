Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post $24.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $28.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $77.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.08 million, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock worth $96,553,796. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

HRTX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,557. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

