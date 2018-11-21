Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 24,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,068. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

