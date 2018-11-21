Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,033,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after buying an additional 2,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,651.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

