Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ryerson reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 103,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,973. Ryerson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $322.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.