Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Andersons (ANDE) to Sell

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Andersons reported adjusted loss of 12 cents per share in third-quarter 2018, wider than the loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues also dipped around 18% year over year in the quarter. Andersons' Ethanol Group will remain under pressure due to unfavorable margin conditions and delay in construction of a plant in Kansas. Further, the group had comparatively lesser margins hedged in fourth-quarter 2018 than the third quarter. Increase in interest rates and seasonality will also impact its results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ANDE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,808. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $64,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,755.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,090.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after purchasing an additional 240,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Andersons by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

