Zacks Investment Research Lowers Encompass Health (EHC) to Hold

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

EHC stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $283,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 68.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $271,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

