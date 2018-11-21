Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matthews International (MATW) to Sell

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Matthews International stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 124,316 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 582,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Matthews International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

