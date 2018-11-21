Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Waste Management (WM)

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed. Both the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of WM stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,649,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 75.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,457 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669,355 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

