Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aeon Global Health (AGHC) to Hold

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

Separately, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeon Global Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of Aeon Global Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aeon Global Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Aeon Global Health had a negative return on equity of 337.14% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeon Global Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeon Global Health (AGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.