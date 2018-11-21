Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXT (AXTI) to “Hold”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. AXT has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $10.60.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 316,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 220.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 283,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

