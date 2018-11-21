Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.