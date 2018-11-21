Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontline (FRO) to “Strong-Buy”

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 0.97. Frontline has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.49.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 662,138 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

