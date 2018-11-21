Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mastercard (MA) to “Buy”

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $223.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.82.

Shares of MA opened at $187.06 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $140.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22,078.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19,937.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

