Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexnord (RXN) to “Buy”

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rexnord by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 2,821.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,183 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

