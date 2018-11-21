Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to “Hold”

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNH. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 584.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.