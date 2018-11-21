Zacks: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lazydays an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $222,255.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane acquired 10,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,026 shares of company stock valued at $169,666. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

