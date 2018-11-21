Zacks: Onespan Inc (OSPN) Given $22.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Onespan’s rating score has improved by 25.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Onespan an industry rank of 36 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Onespan stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Onespan has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 189,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

