Zacks: Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Pershing Gold’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pershing Gold an industry rank of 188 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pershing Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGLC. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Pershing Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,356. Pershing Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig bought 1,634,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $2,632,044.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,094,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,306. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pershing Gold stock. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 5.39% of Pershing Gold worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pershing Gold (PGLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.