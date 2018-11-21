Zafgen (ZFGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ZFGN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Zafgen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. Zafgen has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.23.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

