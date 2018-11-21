Zagg (ZAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.61

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 147259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

ZAGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zagg from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Zagg alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $297.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Zagg had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Zagg by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 225,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zagg by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.61” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/zagg-zagg-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-9-61.html.

Zagg Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.