Zcoin Trading Down 38.7% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $36.06 million and $633,000.00 worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00139175 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.02973198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.05205614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00743731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.01488333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00123739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.01890707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00454966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 5,757,841 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Koinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, QBTC, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Indodax, TDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

