Zscaler Inc (ZS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

ZS opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,742,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $202,470.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,614 shares of company stock worth $11,192,127 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,179,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,998,000 after acquiring an additional 919,305 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 231,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 320,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

