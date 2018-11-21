Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,435,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,517 shares of company stock worth $2,412,817 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,737 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,176 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 23.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.8% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 32,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

