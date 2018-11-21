Zymeworks (ZYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.74. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 770,389 shares of company stock worth $10,828,222 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.