Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

