$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akorn.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Akorn by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,069,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,959 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,198,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 474,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Akorn by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 357,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $7.09 on Friday. Akorn has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

