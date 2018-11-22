$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 299,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,189. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.27. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,750,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 930,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

