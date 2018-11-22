$0.49 EPS Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $845,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,750 shares of company stock worth $1,921,690. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,402. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

