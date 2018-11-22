$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federated Investors Inc (FII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Federated Investors also posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE FII traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,647. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $35,459.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Federated Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated Investors by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Federated Investors by 54.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federated Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

