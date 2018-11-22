$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Spirit Airlines posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $56.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 606,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,547. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

