$0.71 EPS Expected for Gap Inc (GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,235. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GAP has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

